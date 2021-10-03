Pink Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana says she was lucky with the dropped chance on 80

Mandhana, who scored 127 off 216 balls in India's first innings score of 377 for 8 declared, survived at the personal score of 80 when she sliced a full Ellyse Perry delivery straight to Beth Mooney at a point but the bowler overstepped giving southpaw a much-needed reprieve.

"Lucky with that no-ball on 80. That sort of cleared my mind after that I've got a chance I've to make it count," Mandhana said after the match ended in a draw due to inclement weather during the first two days of the four-day game. Mandhana rated her innings in the top three in her career so far.

Smriti Mandhana lauds Punam Raut's gesture

"It's definitely in the top three (asked to rate this hundred). First time playing a day-night Test, really happy that I gave good pace (start) to the team. Most nervous night I have ever had - after the first day," she said.

The left-handed batter said it was a privilege for her to represent India in Test cricket. "To wear whites and go into the field is the top-most thing."

India women will now play Australia women in the three-match T20 series starting October 7. "We just have three days before the T20s. Rest for a day and get back to business with the T20s coming up," Mandhana said.