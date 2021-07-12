Playing for Surrey, Ashwin returns with unimpressive figures of 1/99

Ashwin, who is one of the three Indian spinners to take over 400 Test wickets, gave away 99 runs as Somerset scored a mammoth 429 all out in 148.5 overs.

Ashwin's lone victim was Tom Lammonby (42), who was bowled by the veteran India spinner. Skipper James Hildreth (107) was the top-scored for Somerset. In reply, Surrey were 24 for no loss at stumps on the second day of the four-day tie, still trailing Somerset by 405 runs.

Ashwin will be vital to India's success in the five-match Test series against hosts England starting August 4. The Indian cricketers, who are on a three-week break, will assemble on July 15 at Durham for a camp ahead of the series against England.