Playing in IPL and Test cricket will be challenging, Warner warns Cameron Green

Green, who has already registered for the IPL auctions, is likely to spend almost half of the season in India for the T20 league besides four Tests and two ODIs series.

He also has tours of England and South Africa lined up before next year's ODI World Cup in India.

“Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip there as well, can be quite challenging - from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery,” Warner said on Monday ahead of Australia's Test series against the West Indies.

“I've been through it, I've done the Test series and the IPL. It is tough. Then on the back of that you've got five Test matches in England. Then I think you've got 20 days off before you go to South Africa and then go to a World Cup.

“Glenn Maxwell did it a couple of years ago, played the whole year and then was cooked come the (Australian) season.

“From a youngster's point of view it's totally up to him, it's his decision to make. For the longevity of him and his career, it's a big call for him as a youngster. Whatever decision he goes with we'll respect it as players. But ultimately, it's down to him and CA.”

Green said he is aware that it is going to be tough but believes he has the right support system to sustain the rigours of the hectic schedule.

“It's going to be a really tough year. I don't think anyone is disagreeing with that. But it's a really good opportunity, I think. If you're playing all three formats and IPL you're going to be learning a lot about your cricket.

“You might get pushed a little bit with your body. I back that in that I have good resources and around me to get through that. And doing everything you can to look after your body and have rests within that. It will be a tough year,” said Green.

"Speaking to a lot of guys, especially in the WA (Western Australia) set up about their experiences in the IPL, they speak so highly of it. They speak about the quality coaches that you are around, the quality players that you are around. They are all the best in the world at their craft.

“It is a craft that I have not been exposed to too much. I am so open to wanting to learn as much as I can and that is probably one of the best environments to learn in,” Green said.

But a highly likely dive into the most cash-rich cricket league on the planet has not put an end to his Test ambitions and hunger as his father Gary has been helping his son practice via a bowling machine ahead of the first Test against West Indies, which will start from November 30.

“I had a few sessions on the bowling machine basically trying to change my contact point," Green said. "In T20 cricket, you are meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing,” he added.