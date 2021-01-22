PM Narendra Modi hails Team India's Test series win in Australia, terms it an essence of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University digitally from New Delhi, PM Modi on Friday (January 22) asserted that the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission spirit pervades from the cricket field to COVID-19 management. He also hailed the country's scientists and health professionals for effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only about technological advancement and progress. It has become part of the everyday life of the nation," he said.

Hailing Team India's historic series triumph in Australia, PM Modi said: "They faced the challenges boldly and came up with new solutions despite a string of injuries and lack of experience. A positive mindset always leads to positive results which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi heaps praise for #TeamIndia after a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia.



He lauded the team's remarkable energy, passion and grit and urged the youth to draw inspiration from the win.

"We should learn to take risks and overcome the fear of failure," Modi said. Speaking about India's fight against the pandemic, the prime minister said there was scepticism about how such a large country will tackle it.

PM Modi stressed that this stellar performance of our players is important not just from the point of view of the sports field. He also listed important life lessons from the performance. First, we should have faith and confidence in our ability; second, a positive mindset begets positive results.

Team India was pushed to the walls after suffering a shambolic eight-wicket defeat at the hands of the Aussies in the opening Test match which was held in Adelaide. The entire Indian side was bundled out for 36 in the second innings, which is their lowest innings total in the history of the longest format. The team also lost several key players due to injuries as the series progressed after their charismatic regular skipper Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave.

The young Indian side, under the leadership of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane then overcame against all odds and went on levelling the four-Test series with a memorable eight-wicket win in the second Test match in Melbourne, salvaged a gritty draw in the third Test in Sydney and then secured an improbable win in the dying moments of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba. The Indian side thus created history by registering a record chase of 328 runs against a formidable Australian bowling attack and claiming the series 2-1.