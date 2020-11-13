Post-IPL days, look what MS Dhoni is upto!

Though Dhoni continues to play franchise cricket and leads the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his interests beyond the boundary are varied and organic farming is said to be one of them.

And as if to give further credence to his interest in organic farming comes the news that India's two-time World Cup winning skipper is set to farm famous black Kadaknath chickens at his organic poultry unit at Ranchi.

The IANS news agency reported that Dhoni has already orderered for 2,000 chicks from tribal farmer Vinod Mehta, a resident of a village in Thandla block of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, from where the Kadaknath breed originates.

Confirming the development, Kadaknath Murga Research Centre (Jhabua) Director IS Tomar said that Dhoni had initially contacted him through his friends, but as he was not in a position to deliver, the 39-year-old was asked to contact the Thandla farmer.

The Kadaknath chicken meat has GI tag and is recognised for its delicious taste with black blood and black flesh. It is fat- and cholesterol-free.

Vinod is expected to deliver Dhoni's order by December 15 though reports say the farmer is racing against time to meet the deadline.

"Three months ago, Dhoni's farm managers got in touch with me through the Krishi Vikas Kendra and MP Kadaknath mobile phone app. Later, I got the order for 2000 chicks, which I've to deliver in Ranchi by December 15. The advance payment for the 2,000 chicks has already been credited in my account by the team managing Dhoni's farm. I'm proud to be supplying Kadaknath chicks to the farm of one of the most famous cricketers of the country," Vinod told the Indian Express daily.

Dhoni's interest in organic farming is nothing new. A month before he retired from international cricket, there was news of him indulging in organic farming in 43 acres of land at his sprwaling farm house in Ranchi.

Whether or not Dhoni plays IPL 2021 remains open to debate. But his love for organisc farming will continue!