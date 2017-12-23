Preview, 3rd T20I: India look for whitewash

Mumbai, December 23: With the series already in their kitty, India will look to give some of the bench players a chance but there will be no let-up in the intensity as they eye a complete whitewash against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I here on Sunday (December 24).

While the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 93 runs in the first match at Cuttack, they outclassed them by 88 runs in Indore to seal the series.

The constant one-sided results may not be an ideal preparation for India for the upcoming South Africa tour, but the positive thing is that in absence of seniors including captain Virat Kohli, the youngsters have taken responsibility and delivered in the T20s and ODIs.

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who equalled David Miller's record of the fastest T20 century during his 43 -ball 118-run innings in Indore, is in peak form and he would love to continue his good run at his home ground.

Be it K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey or the experienced MS Dhoni -- all have chipped in when needed and coach Ravi Shastri would expect them to fire big time once more.

India has promoted Dhoni up the order in Indore and the former captain justified the team's decision by scoring at a brisk pace. The same can be expected in Mumbai if the openers give a flying start.

Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, who starred in Indore, have cemented their place by picking up regular wickets after their international debuts.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have already cemented their place in the team and a good game for them will boost their confidence.

But having won the series, the team management may decide to play some young guns like Basil Thampi, Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been dealt a severe blow with Angelo Mathews being ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury.

Match Live at: Star Sports 1 and 3 from 7 pm