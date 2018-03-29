Preview, 4th Test: South Africa look to pin controversy-ridden Australia

But South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has warned that Australia will provide strong opposition, even without the banned trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

"We hope they're very shattered," Gibson said of the turmoil around the opposition camp. "But they're still a good team with very good players. I'm still a huge fan of their fast bowling attack."

I do have sympathy and compassion for Steve and what he is going through, I really feel sorry for him. He is one of the good guys. I think the sanction is harsh but I understand why. - Faf pic.twitter.com/6934WsjkL1 — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) March 29, 2018

The Australian bowling unit remains intact but there will be three enforced changes in the batting line-up as the tourists seek to avoid the first series loss by Australia in South Africa since Ali Bacher led the team to a 4-0 clean sweep in 1969/70.

The hard work continues at the Bull Ring ahead of the fourth and final #SunfoilTest. Tickets are selling fast so book yours nownat https://t.co/vfUj3KvAY6. #ProteaFire #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/2b0umGPSQJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 29, 2018

South Africa lead the current series 2-1 and captain Faf du Plessis said after his team won the third Test in Cape Town by 322 runs that he was determined to maintain the pressure on his opponents.

The loss of Smith and Warner robs Australia of their two leading batsmen - but neither made a major impact in the first three matches.

Darren Lehmann has resigned. pic.twitter.com/6RqOY7jYsF — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) March 29, 2018

Their replacements, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will only have one practice opportunity before the Test, but all three arrive with good recent form in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition.

While Renshaw and Burns are set to open the batting in place of Warner and Bancroft, Smith's place is expected to be taken by Peter Handscomb, the reserve batsman on tour, with Maxwell likely only to have a back-up role.

Handscomb's only match practice since the tour started was in the warm-up game against South Africa A last month when he failed in both innings.

Burns made a promising start to his Test career but it came to an abrupt halt after he was out for one and nought in his only previous appearance against South Africa in Hobart in 2016/17. He was one of five players jettisoned after Australia crashed to an innings defeat which sealed a series loss.

Renshaw and Handscomb both made their debuts in the next Test, when Australia gained a consolation win in Adelaide. The left-handed Renshaw lost form and was replaced by Bancroft for the Ashes series against England earlier this season. But he has been a prolific scorer in the Sheffield Shield.

Teams: South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Australia: Tim Paine (Captain, wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

Live on: Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 1.30 pm