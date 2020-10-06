Prithvi Raj Yarra: Know all about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement in SRH: Vizag boy who dreams to dismiss Virat Kohli

The 22-year-old Prithvi Raj is pacer based in Visakhapatnam and had played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019. He played two matches for KKR, and interestingly he had made his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In that match, Prithvi Raj had dismissed SRH opener David Warner.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of Dream11 IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season," said Sunrisers in tweet on their official Twitter handle.

But Prithvi Raj was dropped by KKR after two matches. He had conceded 57 runs in two matches at an economy of 11.40. Now, this opportunity will come as a big window for him.

Prithvi Raj, who clocks nearly 150 kmph, began to impress the selectors from the 2017-18 season, Vijay Hazare Trophy to be precise. A good effort in that tournament earned Prithvi Raj a place in the Andhra Ranji Trophy season that year.

A firm admirer of former Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, Prithvi Raj wants to emulate his idol and his dream wicket is Virat Kohli. Prithvi Raj might get that chance when Sunrisers clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the return clash. In the first leg, Royal Challengers had comfortably beaten Hyderabad.

However, the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar will hurt Sunrisers because the experience the medium pacer carries. "Bhuvneshwar will not be able to take further part in the IPL 2020 as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," a team official had said on Monday.