PSL 2021: Action begins as Lahore Qalanders, Islamabad United hit nets; Russell thrilled to be part of PSL 6

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalanders conducted open net sessions on Thursday (June 3) for the first time since their arrival in Abu Dhabi as the team members have ended their prescribed quarantine.

Andre Russel, the newest recruit of Quetta Gladiators, who will have their net session soon, said PSL offer them a wonderful opportunity.

"I play the IPL for Kolkata Kinight Riders, I play Big Bash and the Caribbean Premier League. I play in other leagues around the world. And I'm definitely gonna say that PSL is one of the top leagues in the world. I think the quality of cricket and bowling talent make the league even tougher. So, it's among the top leagues," said the West Indian.

The Gladitors are struggling at the bottom half of the table and the arrival of big-hitting all-rounder Russell comes as a big relief for them as he adds a lot of firepower to their line-up.

Russell had also showed a good streak of form in the IPL 2021 for the KKR before the tournament was suspended due to the Covid-19 surge in India.

"I should contribute in whatever way possible. I won't get that sweet joy of lifting the cup with them, but I will know why they should bid towards that, And when you get a winning momentum, it is just confidence after confidence and from game to game, you feel untouchable as a team so once you're doing well, you will know what to do to win again," Russell told the Geo News.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is in touch with the Abu Dhabi Government for a speedy resolution of the clearence issue.