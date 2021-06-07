PSL 2021: Ben Dunk of Lahore Qalanders undergoes surgery after injury at nets, hopeful of playing in PSL 6

Dunk, one of their better performers in the first phase of PSL 2021 held in Karachi before the tournament being suspended due to the Covid 19 pandemic, got hit on his lips at nets and needed a quick surgery to realign his lips. Dunk received seven stitches.

Qalanders CEO Sameen Rana said Dunk is recovering well. "He is recovering well and we are hopeful that he will be available for the 1st game against Islamabad," Sameen Rana said. Qalanders will face Islamabad United in the first match of the second phase of the PSL 2021 on June 9 here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In fact, Islamabad and Lahore have never won the PSL title in the past five editions. However, the Lahore outfit had made a good beginning to the PSL 2021 winning three games before Covid 19 pandemic interrupted the tournament. Dunk had made 80 runs from three games at 40 and would like to continue in the same fashion once the PSL 2021 resumes.

Dunk had made an unbeaten 57 against Karachi Kings in the first phase of the PSL 2021.