PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings: Dream11 Fantasy tips, match prediction, India telecast details

Islamabad United have 10 points from 7 matches but are ahead of second-placed Lahore Qalandars (10 points from 7 matches) on net run rate. Another win on this night push them close to the knockout phase and they want that move away from chasing pack.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings are still caught up in the mid-table tussle with Multan Sultans as both has 6 points and Peshawar Zalmi who have 8 points from as many matches. The Kings would like to match Zalmi on 8 points with a match in hand, and that can give them temporarily advantage.

The Kings also have a better run-rate at +0.463 as compared to Zalmi's +0.296. They would be eager to maintain the status quo on that front and a win is the best possible source.

Here MyKhel gives you Dream11 prediction, today's match prediction, possible playing 11 and TV details.

Possible Playing 11

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Musa Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Afik Javed.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (Captain), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal.

Dream11

Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Babar Azam, Rohail Nazir (wk), Thisara Perera, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Musa Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim.

Telecast details

The match will aired live on India from 9.30 PM onwards in Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV.

Match prediction

Islamabad United are the table toppers and form side and they hold a natural upper hand. However, Karachi Kings with Babar Azam in their ranks could be an unexpected force. But Islamabad have the edge.