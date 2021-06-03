PSL 2021: New roadblock for PSL 6 as camera crew yet to get clearance from Abu Dhabi Government

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities are trying to restart the PSL 2021 from June 7 and for that the camera crew, who were brought to Abu Dhabi by chartered flight, should be given exemption from the mandatory quarantine at least by June 5. As of now, the PCB is looking to conduct the remaining 20 matches of the PSL 2021 from June 7 to June 24.

"The PCB is still awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Health of Abu Dhabi to allow 16 members of the broadcasting crew from India and SA to cover the event which has already led to the delay of Pakistan team's departure to England by two days," a PCB official said.

The PCB official said they are hoping that that Abu Dhabi government will give the necessary permission by Thursday (June 3) so that the PSL 2021 can start from June 7. If the officials do not give permission by Thursday, it will be difficult for the scheduled start on June 7 as Friday (June 4) and Saturday (June 5) are generally public holidays in the emirate nation.

"If we get required permission on Thursday (June 3) then the PSL 6 will start from June 7 or by 8 latest and if there is further delay then the wait will get longer," the source said.

Abu Dhabi has imposed strict measures to counter the Covid-19 pandemic and had conducted 218,977 tests on Wednesday (June 2). There were 2154 new Covid cases and 2110 recoveries while two deaths were reported.