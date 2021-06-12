PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, India telecast

Zalmi is fourth on the PSL 2021 points table with six points and they need a win to keep themselves in the mix for a berth in the knockouts. Multan Sultans are within touching distance with four points and a slip-up now can unstable Zalmi and could lead to some discomforting last-second race.

On the other hand, Gladiators, who suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Islamabad United, are the bottom-placed side with just two points. A knockout berth is now out of reckoning but they would like to end the PSL 2021 with some fireworks.

They will also be watching the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, who suffered concussion after getting hit on the helmet by United pacer Musa Khan. Russell did not play a part on Friday after that.

Here is an essential guide to the match like Dream11, Fantasy tips, Possible playing 11 etc.

1. Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Sr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif.

2. Possible Playing 11

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain, Wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russel/Cameron Delport/Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Jake Wildermuth, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabien Allen, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.

3. Dream11

Faf du Plessis, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan.