PSL 2022 Eliminator 1: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Hales powers United to Eliminator 2

Zalmi paid a heavy price for a missed stumping and a dropped chance against Alex Hales inside the first three overs delivered by Zalmi's new recruit Ali Majid in United's 170-run chase.

Hales who had returned to represent United for the playoffs made full use of the opportunities provided to him by Zalmi with a brilliant 62 off 49 (six fours, three sixes).

The English batter was finally undone by a sensational yorker by Salman Irshad who also removed Asif Ali (7) with a beautifully disguised slow yorker.

Asif was dismissed with a score at 119 in the 16th over. His departure left United needing 51 off the last 28 balls.

Azam Khan (28 off 22, one four, two sixes) and (player of the match) Faheem Ashraf (19 not out) brought United to the brink of victory with some big hits which left United needing 10 off the final six balls bowled by Benny Howell.

Azam was dismissed off the first ball of the final over in what was another twist in the tale of the thriller. However, Liam Dawson settled the game in United's favour with a massive six over mid-wicket and a lap sweep off the following delivery for four as United chased the score down with three balls to spare.

Salman finished with three wickets for 31 but Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz had a forgettable night with figures of 4-0-52-0.

United will now take on Lahore Qalandars on Friday (February 25) in the PSL 7 Eliminator 2, and the winner will proceed to play the tournament final against Multan Sultans on Sunday.

Brief scores: Peshawar Zalmi: 169/5 (Kamran Akmal 58, Shoaib Malik 55; Hasan Ali 3- 30) lost to Islamabad United: 170/5 (Alex Hales 62, Azam Khan 28; Salman Irshad 3-31) by 5 wickets.