PSL 2022: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Dates, IST Timings, TV Channel, Live Streaming Info

There have been some doubts over the PSL 2022 because of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said all precautions such as bio-bubble for players have been put in place for a smooth conduct of the event.

So, here is the full schedule, India telecast and IST Timing details, along with full squads of 6 teams.

1. PSL 2022 Full Schedule

27 January – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

28 January – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

29 January – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars; Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

30 January – Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

31 January – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

1 February – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

2 February – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

3 February – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

4 February – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

5 February– Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

6 February – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

7 February – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

10 February – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

11 February – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

12 February – Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

13 February – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings; Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

14 February – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

15 February – Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

16 February – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

17 February – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

18 February – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

19 February– Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

20 February – Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

21 February – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

23 February – Qualifier (1 vs 2)

24 February– Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

25 February – Eliminator 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1)

27 February – (Qualifier v Eliminator 2) Final.

2. PSL 2022 Squads

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange, Shadab Khan (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (all Gold), Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar (all Silver), Mubasir Khan, Zeeshan Zameer (both Emerging), Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Ather Mehmood (both Supplementary).

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim (all Platinum), Mohammad Amir, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi (all Diamond), Joe Clarke (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan (all both Gold), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif (all Silver), Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram (Emerging), Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan (both Supplementary).

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (all Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary).

Multan Sultans: Tim David, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw (all Platinum), Imran Tahir (Mentor), Odean Smith (both Diamond), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Rumman Raees, Rovman Powell (all Silver), Aamer Azmat, Abbas Afridi (both Emerging), Blessing Muzarabani and Ihsanullah (Supplementary).

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (all Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Hussain Talat (Gold), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Usman Qadir (Gold), Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Mentor), Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all Silver), Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin (Emerging), Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris (both Supplementary).

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz (all Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador), Naseem Shah (all Gold), Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal (all Silver), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi (Emerging), Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed (Supplementary).

3. PSL 2022 Live Telecast, Live Streaming

In India, the PSL 2022 can be seen in Sony Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Sony LIV and JIO TV

4. PSL 2022 India timing

Single headers start at 7.30 PM IST, Friday’s double headers: 3.30 PM IST, 8.30 PM IST, Double headers other than Friday: 2.30 PM IST, 7.30 PM IST.