PSL Playoffs Schedule 2022: Teams, Qualifier, Eliminator, Final Date, Time Table, Live Streaming Info

On Thursday (February 24), the Eliminator 1 one will take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United and all the matches will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PSL Winners & Runners List

The winner of Wednesday (February 23) fixture will progress to Sunday’s final, while the losing side will have another opportunity to qualify for the title match when they will meet Thursday’s winner on Friday.

In this glorious game of uncertainties, it’s always difficult to predict winners but on present form, it appears the sides meeting on Wednesday (February 23) may again face off against each other on Sunday.

PSL 2022 Stats and Records

Sultans appears to be the side that has all its bases covered.

In this edition, they have posted totals of 245-3 (v Quetta Gladiators), 222-3 (v Peshawar Zalmi), 217-5 (v Islamabad United) and 209-5 (v Lahore Qalandars). And this is reflected in the batting table on which Mohammad Rizwan is sitting second with 479 runs and his fellow opener Shan Masood is third on 457 runs.

Earlier, in a precursor to the Play-offs, the Qalandars and Zalmi met each other the latter emerged the winner.

In that match, Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a sensational burst with the bat to score 22 runs in the final over bowled by Mohammad Umar including three sixes and one four to tie the 30th and last group stage Pakistan Super League 7 match against the Zalmi.

However, Qalandars lost the Super Over as Zalmi comfortably chased down the six-run target with Shoaib Malik hitting the first two balls bowled by Shaheen for boundaries.

Earlier, it was a brilliant Super Over by Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz in which he conceded a mere five runs against Fakhar Zaman and Harry Book to ensure his batters don't have a big ask in the one-over chase.

In the final over of the match, after two big strikes and a four from Shaheen, it came down to seven off the last ball after Umar had managed two successive dot balls.

Shaheen smashed the ball over the mid-wicket fence for a massive six to the sheer joy of a packed GSL.

Despite the defeat, Qalandars finished second behind defending champions Multan Sultans with 12 points from 10 games, Zalmi also finished with 12 points but an inferior net run-rate pushed them to the third spot.

So, the stage is set for some pulsating action in the PSL 2022 Play-offs. So, here is the schedule, teams, format and IST Time for your reference.

1. PSL 2022 Play-off Schedule (Time in IST)

February 23: Qualifier: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 8 PM

February 24: Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 8 PM

February 25: Eliminator 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 1, 8 PM

February 27: Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 2, 8 PM

All matches will be played in Lahore

2. PSL 2022 Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The PSL 2022 Play-offs will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Sony LIV.