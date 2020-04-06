Cricket
PSL side Islamabad United roasted on Twitter for using 'Bumrah no ball' to spread coronavirus awareness

By
New Delhi, April 6: Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Islamabad United was trolled mercilessly on the social media for using India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's image to spread awareness towards the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The PSL side which is led by Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan and coached by legendary Misbah-ul-Haq in the domestic league tried to poke fun at Bumrah's 'No-ball' from Champions Trophy 2017 Final between India and Pakistan, which the latter won.

"Don't cross the line. It can be costly! Don't leave your homes unnecessarily, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE but make sure your hearts remain close," the PSL giant tweeted on April 2.

However, their pun went wrong when the fans of Indian Cricket Team reminded the franchise of the infamous spot-fixing 'no-ball' bowled by Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir against England back in 2010. The entire episode brought widespread criticism for Pakistan Cricket as not just Amir, the then captain Salman Butt and senior pacer Mohammad Asif were also found guilty of spot-fixing.

Twitterati didn't just stop there as they went on posting several funny instances from Pakistani cricketers on the field and captioned them with the message of social distancing, and/or awareness towards the deadly pandemic.

Here's how the franchise was roasted on the micro-blogging website:

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and it has badly forced every sporting event to be either suspended or cancelled. The PSL 2020 was called-off with the knock-out round still to go.

The tournament had entered its business end with the final four teams set to compete behind closed doors from March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a place in final. Multan Sultans, who finished top of the league, were supposed face Peshawar Zalmi in the first match before Karachi Kings take on Lahore Qalandars.

Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 18:17 [IST]
