Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Punjab T10 League: Full schedule, team list, squads, live streaming, live score details

By
Punjab T10 League: Full schedule
Punjab T10 League: Full schedule

Bengaluru, June 13: Top-flight cricket is still some distance away from resuming in India. But cricketing action in the country will restart with the Punjab T10 league, and it could be the first on-field action of the sport since March as the country entered a complete lockdown to resist Covid 19 pandemic.

All the matches will be held in Bathinda from June 15 and the last four and final matches will be played on June 30. Punjab is one of the states that tackled the Coronavirus successfully, limiting the numbers of positive cases and deaths. Here are the details of the Punjab T10 league.

The Teams

Amritsar Alligators, Bathinda Bulls, Firozpur Falcons, Ludhiana Lions, Moga Mongoose, Patiala Panthers.

Squads:

Bathinda Bulls: Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar.

Moga Mongoose: Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishabh Tondon.

Ludhiana Lions: Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Sahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sevak Pal Singh, Suraj Chada, Ranjit Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Jeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh.

Firozepur Falcons : Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Middha, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav, Ritesh Singla, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni.

Amritsar Alligators: Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha.

Patiala Panthers: Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Kumar, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar.

Full schedule

June 15

Lions vs Panthers: 9 am

Bulls vs Mongoose: 11 am

June 16

Falcons vs Alligators: 9 am

Panthers vs Bulls: 11 am

June 17

Falcons vs Lions: 9 am

Mongoose vs Alligators: 11 am

June 18

Mongoose vs Panthers: 9 am

Falcons vs Bulls:11 am

June 19

Lions vs Alligators: 9 am

Falcons vs Mongoose: 11:00

June 20

Lions vs Bulls: 9 am

Alligators vs Panthers: 11 am

June 21

Mongoose vs Lions: 9 am

Bulls vs Alligators: 11 am

June 22

Bulls vs Falcons: 9 am

Lions vs Alligators: 11 am

June 23

Falcons vs Panthers: 9 am

Mongoose vs Alligators: 11 am

June 24

Bulls vs Panthers: 9 am

Lions vs Falcons: 11 am

June 25

Lions vs Panthers: 9 am

Falcons vs Mongoose: 11 am

June 26

Falcons vs Alligator: 9 am

Bulls vs Mongoose: 11 am

June 27

Bulls vs Lions: 9 am

Mongoose vs Panthers: 11 am

June 28

Lions vs Mongoose: 9 am

Alligators vs Panthers: 11 am

June 29

Falcons vs Panthers: 9 am.

Bulls vs Alligators: 11 am.

June 30

Semifinal 1: 9 am

Semifinal 2: 11 am

Final: 4 PM.

Live streaming

The Punjab T-10 cricket league will streamed live on FanCode app and live scores can be accessed from various platforms like cricketworld.com, cricheroes, flashscore.com etc.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Punjab T10 League: Full schedule, teams
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cricket punjab coronavirus covid 19
Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue