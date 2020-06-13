Punjab T10 League: Full schedule, team list, squads, live streaming, live score details

All the matches will be held in Bathinda from June 15 and the last four and final matches will be played on June 30. Punjab is one of the states that tackled the Coronavirus successfully, limiting the numbers of positive cases and deaths. Here are the details of the Punjab T10 league.

The Teams

Amritsar Alligators, Bathinda Bulls, Firozpur Falcons, Ludhiana Lions, Moga Mongoose, Patiala Panthers.

Squads:

Bathinda Bulls: Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar.

Moga Mongoose: Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishabh Tondon.

Ludhiana Lions: Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Sahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sevak Pal Singh, Suraj Chada, Ranjit Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Jeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh.

Firozepur Falcons : Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Middha, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav, Ritesh Singla, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni.

Amritsar Alligators: Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha.

Patiala Panthers: Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Kumar, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar.

Full schedule

June 15

Lions vs Panthers: 9 am

Bulls vs Mongoose: 11 am

June 16

Falcons vs Alligators: 9 am

Panthers vs Bulls: 11 am

June 17

Falcons vs Lions: 9 am

Mongoose vs Alligators: 11 am

June 18

Mongoose vs Panthers: 9 am

Falcons vs Bulls:11 am

June 19

Lions vs Alligators: 9 am

Falcons vs Mongoose: 11:00

June 20

Lions vs Bulls: 9 am

Alligators vs Panthers: 11 am

June 21

Mongoose vs Lions: 9 am

Bulls vs Alligators: 11 am

June 22

Bulls vs Falcons: 9 am

Lions vs Alligators: 11 am

June 23

Falcons vs Panthers: 9 am

Mongoose vs Alligators: 11 am

June 24

Bulls vs Panthers: 9 am

Lions vs Falcons: 11 am

June 25

Lions vs Panthers: 9 am

Falcons vs Mongoose: 11 am

June 26

Falcons vs Alligator: 9 am

Bulls vs Mongoose: 11 am

June 27

Bulls vs Lions: 9 am

Mongoose vs Panthers: 11 am

June 28

Lions vs Mongoose: 9 am

Alligators vs Panthers: 11 am

June 29

Falcons vs Panthers: 9 am.

Bulls vs Alligators: 11 am.

June 30

Semifinal 1: 9 am

Semifinal 2: 11 am

Final: 4 PM.

Live streaming

The Punjab T-10 cricket league will streamed live on FanCode app and live scores can be accessed from various platforms like cricketworld.com, cricheroes, flashscore.com etc.