Qadir dazzles Zimbabwe as Pakistan claim 3-0 series win

Zimbabwe were competitive in losing the ODI series 2-1 but have struggled in the shorter format and lost by eight wickets in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, sealing a 3-0 defeat.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Zimbabwe struggled to 129-9 in their 20 overs, with Qadir taking a career-best 4-13 and moving to eight wickets for the series.

Pakistan had no issues in the run chase, reaching their target with 4.4 overs to spare. Debutant Abdullah Shafique top scored with 41, rewarding the decision to push him up the order made by Babar Azam on the day he was named Test captain.

After Brendan Taylor (8) had picked out Khushdil Shah at square leg off Imad Wasim in the fourth over and Craig Ervine (4) fell to Haris Rauf, Zimbabwe's hopes of building a competitive total were ended by in-form Qadir.

He accounted for captain Chamu Chibhabha, the tourists' top scorer with 31, as well as Milton Shumba (11) and Wesley Madhevere (9) before striking with his last ball to remove Elton Chigumbura, who managed just two in his final international match.

Pakistan's reply saw Fakhar Zaman fall for 21 just as it looked like he would produce the big innings he is under pressure to provide, while Haider Ali chipped in with 27.

Victory never looked in doubt, with Shafique producing a steady innings from 33 balls, while Khushdil struck 36 from just 15 deliveries in a knock that included three sixes to finish it in a hurry.

Khushdil's winning runs gave Pakistan a fifth straight victory in completed T20Is at home, equalling their record run.