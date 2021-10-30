Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T20 World Cup 2021: Quinton De Kock of SA returns against Sri Lanka, takes the knee

By
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock

Dubai, October 30: Quinton de Kock took the knee before making his South Africa return in the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (October 30).

De Kock issued an apology after deciding against playing in the win over West Indies at Dubai International Stadium.

The wicketkeeper-batsman ruled himself out of that match following Cricket South Africa's decision that all Proteas must take a knee prior to the remainder of their games in the tournament.

De Kock has previously declined to make the gesture, but stated on Thursday he would take the knee and was "deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger" he had caused.

The 28-year-old said he was deeply hurt by being called a racist because of a misunderstanding.

De Kock was back in the team for the Group 1 showdown with Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, replacing Heinrich Klaasen.

The former Proteas captain joined his team-mates by making the anti-racism gesture of taking the knee after Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to field.

(With OPTA Inputs)

Comments

MORE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 25 - October 30 2021, 03:30 PM
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ stats preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments