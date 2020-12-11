Quinton De Kock handed South Africa captaincy for 2020-21 season

The wicketkeeper-batsman will lead his country in the longest format in matches against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia.

He replaces Faf du Plessis, who stepped down in February, having also taken on the role of one-day skipper at the start of this year.

Convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said: "We are satisfied, as the national selection panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of time constraints.

"Quinton is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain.

"We are also pleased with the leadership group in the team and are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same time, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for the future."

De Kock's first leadership challenge will come in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka on home soil, starting on December 26.

He will lead a squad featuring three new call-ups, with Sarel Erwee, Kyle Verreynne and Glenton Stuurman in the mix.

After taking on Sri Lanka, the Proteas will face two matches in Pakistan and three at home to Australia.

De Kock, 27, has 47 Test caps and averages 39 with the bat.

South Africa squad:

Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne