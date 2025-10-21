R Ashwin calls for major change after Agarkar-Shami miscommunication

Which Global Stars have come to India as Al Nassr arrive in Goa without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for a much-needed overhaul in communication between players and selectors in Indian cricket, highlighting the recent controversy involving pacer Mohammed Shami's exclusion from the Australia ODI series as a case in point.

Ashwin lamented the prevailing culture of indirect communication, which often results in confusion and misunderstandings for players.

Shami was omitted not only from the ongoing ODI series in Australia but also from the prior Test series against the West Indies. The 35-year-old pacer expressed frustration over fitness-related speculations and emphasized that it was the selectors' responsibility to communicate directly with him about his fitness instead of leaving him to self-report.

Shami pointed out that despite playing in recent domestic competitions like the Duleep and Ranji Trophy for Bengal, he received no clear communication from the management regarding his international selection prospects or fitness status.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, while acknowledging Shami's quality, maintained that selection depended on match fitness and game time, noting that if Shami had been fully fit, he would have toured England earlier and would be considered for future selections based on his performance in the ongoing domestic season. Agarkar revealed that multiple conversations had taken place with Shami but refrained from making these public to avoid sensationalism. He also expressed openness to further dialogue with the pacer to resolve any issues.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stressed that the core problem is the wide gap in direct communication.

"Everything in Indian cricket runs on indirect talks. I really wish that changes. It has to change from both the players' side and the administrators' and selectors' side as well. If something direct is said, it is bound to come out in the news. So, there is no confidence in the player to approach someone and say exactly what they want," he said.

Ashwin further praised Ajit Agarkar's professionalism in handling the situation, especially his willingness to talk privately with players. However, he pointed out that trust is a major issue, as players hesitate to approach selectors fearing their conversations might leak into the public sphere.

Shami, meanwhile, showcased his might for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. The India pacer was awarded Player of the Match for his scintillating bowling display with 7 wickets in the match, as Bengal beat Uttarakhand in their opener. As the Bengal side prepare for the Gujarat clash, Shami is expected to play a part in that as well.