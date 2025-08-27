Cricket R Ashwin’s First and Last IPL Wickets– A Journey Spanning 16 Seasons By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 15:53 [IST]

Ravichandran Ashwin's Indian Premier League (IPL) career has officially come to an end, bringing the curtain down on one of the most enduring stories in T20 cricket on 27th August, 2025 in a social media post. Over 16 seasons, the 38-year-old off-spinner evolved from a promising youngster to one of the league's most respected veterans.

Fittingly, the bookends of his IPL career reflect the journey of a player who bridged two generations of the sport.

Ashwin's very first IPL wicket came in 2009, during his debut season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), when he dismissed the legendary Kumar Sangakkara. It was a moment that hinted at the tactical nous that would define his career. Known for his ability to outfox some of the best batters in world cricket, Ashwin's early years with CSK set the foundation for what would become a glittering IPL legacy.

Fast forward to 2025, and Ashwin's final IPL wicket came against a player representing the future of Indian cricket - teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The dismissal symbolised the passage of time: from sending back one of cricket's greats to removing a rising star yet to make his mark.

In between those two scalps, Ashwin carved out an impressive record. Across 221 matches, he took 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20, with best figures of 4/34. He was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' title-winning campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and later proved his worth at Rising Pune Supergiants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals before reuniting with CSK in his final season.

His exit marks the end of an era. While his last season with CSK wasn't as fruitful - seven wickets in nine matches - his influence on the league remains immense. Ashwin retires as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and one of its sharpest cricketing minds.

From dismissing a legend in Sangakkara to claiming the wicket of a future hopeful in Suryavanshi, Ashwin's IPL career tells the story of evolution, resilience, and a legacy that will endure long after his final ball.