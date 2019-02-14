Ashwin, Unadkat want face-masks for bowlers following Dinda's forehead injury

Unadkat took to his Twitter handle to voice his concern for the safety of the bowlers as there has hardly been an innovation to help the bowlers.

To which, Ashwin replied, "Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T 20 Era. Something has surely changed, wonder what it is🤔," wrote the Saurashtra captain, Unadkat.

About time that a “face-mask” for bowlers makes its way into all that has evolved in cricket. Its scary how this kind of incidents have become frequent in our game! Hope you good Dinda @dindaashoke .. What do you say Ash bhai? @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/J76hqBgXpJ — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) February 11, 2019

"Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T 20 Era. Something has surely changed, wonder what it is🤔," tweeted Ashwin.

Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T 20 Era. Something has surely changed , wonder what it is🤔 https://t.co/5xasN4IAbZ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 14, 2019

Dinda was hit on the forehead while attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled chance during Bengal's T20 practice match at Eden Gardens on Monday (February 11).

The incident happened when batsman Birender Vivek Singh hit straight and Dinda attempted the catch on his follow through but it slipped from his hand and hit his forehead, a Bengal support staff member said.

"Dinda looked fine as he completed the over before returning back to the dressing room. As a precautionary measure, he was taken for scans. There is nothing alarming but he has been advised two days of rest," a CAB official told PTI.