Ashwin, Unadkat want face-masks for bowlers following Dinda's forehead injury

By
Ashwin, Unadkat want face-masks for bowlers following Dindas forehead injury

New Delhi, Feb 14: India cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat have called for a need to provide to protective gears for the bowlers as well after Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda was hit on his forehead.

Unadkat took to his Twitter handle to voice his concern for the safety of the bowlers as there has hardly been an innovation to help the bowlers.

"About time that a "face-mask" for bowlers makes its way into all that has evolved in cricket. Its scary how this kind of incidents have become frequent in our game! Hope you good Dinda @dindaashoke .. What do you say Ash bhai? @ashwinravi99," tweeted Unadkat. To which, Ashwin replied, "Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T 20 Era. Something has surely changed, wonder what it is🤔," wrote the Saurashtra captain, Unadkat.

Tamil Nadu spinner, Ashwin, too joined the India cricketer's observations.

"Been saying it since 2011, these kind of incidences never used to happen in the pre T 20 Era. Something has surely changed, wonder what it is🤔," tweeted Ashwin.

Dinda was hit on the forehead while attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled chance during Bengal's T20 practice match at Eden Gardens on Monday (February 11).

The incident happened when batsman Birender Vivek Singh hit straight and Dinda attempted the catch on his follow through but it slipped from his hand and hit his forehead, a Bengal support staff member said.

"Dinda looked fine as he completed the over before returning back to the dressing room. As a precautionary measure, he was taken for scans. There is nothing alarming but he has been advised two days of rest," a CAB official told PTI.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 19:18 [IST]
