R Ashwin's next IPL Team: Back to Chennai Super Kings or new home for Indian off-spinner?

Tamil Nadu spinner Ashwin, who was a relative unknown in 2008, was picked up by CSK ahead of the inaugural edition and then spent 8 seasons with them till 2015.

However, the Indian off-spinner moved to Rising Pune Super Giants in 2016 for two seasons following a two-year ban for the Chennai team. In 2018, Ashwin was bought by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) for INR 7.6 Crore.

After two seasons with KXIP, Ashwin, who was also the skipper for the Punjab franchise, was transferred to Delhi Capitals in 2020 and spent two seasons with the Delhi franchise. Now, he is back in the auction once again with a base price of INR 2 Crore in 2022.

Recently in a chat with former auctioneer on his YouTube channel, Ashwin had revealed he would like a return to CSK during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, where he is registered as No. 1 in marquee players list.

While he dreams of a return back home, the 35-year-old admitted that the move could be difficult due to a player, who also bowls off-spin in England's Moeen Ali, already being retained by the four-time champions.

"I'm actually not too sure, but to be honest, a professional player going anywhere giving his best must be the ideal way to go about it," Ashwin told Richard Madley.

"But yeah, I am 35 now, it will be nice to come back to where I started but they already have an off-spinner with them in Moeen Ali. So I don't know how they gonna go about it, so let's wait and watch," Ashwin added.

Now ahead of the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru let's see where Ashwin may end up or which team will bid for him:

Chances of a return home to CSK As Ashwin himself admitted Moeen Ali's presence makes his move to CSK little difficult. Another reason for CSK to look elsewhere, at say may be a wrist-spinner will be the presence of Ravindra Jadeja as well in the team. Moeen and Jadeja are definite starters for CSK. Also, Ashwin's name being drawn in the first set along with the likes of Faf du Plessis, who will be CSK's primary target in the marquee list could also diminish the hopes of the Tamil Nadu all-rounder. But, he will not be short of options with two new teams also added in the mix. Bought back by Delhi Capitals After two decent seasons with DC, who finished in the finals in 2020 and the qualifiers in 2021, Ashwin may also end up in the Delhi franchise, who were reluctantly unhappy with disbanding their team and forced into retaining only a maximum of four players with a limit of three Indian players. Delhi opted to retain Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and captain Rishabh Pant along with Anrich Nortje. So, players like Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Shikhar Dhawan were all moved into the auction along with Shreyas Iyer, who has openly said he will look for a captaincy role elsewhere. Only thing stopping DC from going all out for Ashwin will be the presence of Dhawan, who is also part of the marquee list and it will all depend on when the two names are drawn out for the auction. Second stint at Punjab Kings Although they possess the biggest purse heading into the auction, it is very unlikely that Ashwin will return to Kings XI Punjab after his time in 2018 and 2019. It ended with him being traded to Delhi Capitals, who he felt were a better team to mount a challenge in the tournament. His time at Punjab was not that great either. Under his captaincy, KXIP made a brilliant start to IPL 2018 but they faltered in the second half and failed to qualify for the play-offs. In IPL 2019, the Punjab-based side finished at sixth spot, once again failing to make it to the play-offs. All this led to talks that Ashwin will be released, but the senior spinner was instead traded to DC ahead of the 2020 auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad or Mumbai Indians for Ashwin? There is high chance that the likes of SRH or MI will go after Ashwin. In fact many teams will be keen on the all-rounder, whose primary role is spin bowling. But, many may wait and hope that Ashwin comes out late than early in the first set. Rohit Sharma's MI, who have retained no spinners, will love to have Ashwin in their ranks and so will Sunrisers, who have only retained Kane Williamson and couple of uncapped players from Jammu & Kashmir - pacer Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, who is an all-rounder that bowls leg-spin. What about the rest of the teams? Kolkata Knight Riders may be the only team, who may not see Ashwin as their first choice as spinner with Varun Chakravarthy already being retained. But a captain in Ashwin may tempt them into a move. Royal Challengers Bangalore also need a captain and also will need a spinner, but they may look to bring back Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, looking elsewhere for a captain. Rajasthan Royals also may look at other options especially with Jos Buttler, who has history with Ashwin in IPL, already in the side. However, the new franchises - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - like MI or SRH will be keen on Ashwin.