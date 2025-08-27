R Ashwin Retires From IPL- A Look Back At Indian Premier League Career- Teams, Wickets, Run, Trophy Count

Almost 100 Crore! How much Money has Ravichandran Ashwin earned from IPL over the Years?

Ravichandran Ashwin has officially called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, ending an illustrious run that spanned 16 seasons and five franchises. The 38-year-old off-spinner, who announced his retirement on X on 27th August, leaves behind a legacy built on consistency, tactical brilliance, and adaptability.

Ashwin's IPL journey began in 2009 when he debuted for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), quickly establishing himself as a reliable performer. He was instrumental in CSK's back-to-back title triumphs in 2010 and 2011, delivering crucial breakthroughs in high-pressure matches. His ability to outthink batters with subtle variations made him one of the most sought-after spinners in the league.

Following his successful stint with CSK (2009-2015), Ashwin went on to represent Rising Pune Supergiants (2016), Punjab Kings (2018-19), Delhi Capitals (2020-21), and Rajasthan Royals (2022-24) before returning to CSK for one final season in 2025. Although his comeback with CSK didn't produce the desired results - he picked up seven wickets in nine matches as the team finished bottom of the table - his presence was still valued for his experience and game awareness.

Over the course of 221 matches, Ashwin took 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20, with his best figures being 4/34. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 833 runs in 98 innings, including a lone half-century. His IPL numbers reflect not just skill but remarkable longevity in one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world.

Ashwin retires as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, behind leaders like Yuzvendra Chahal, who tops the chart with 221 wickets. His legacy includes two IPL titles with CSK and a reputation as one of the most intelligent bowlers to have graced the tournament.

For Ashwin, the IPL chapter may be over, but his career continues to inspire aspiring cricketers, proving that reinvention and consistency are keys to longevity in modern-day cricket.