Rahega Sabse Upar, Humara Tiranga: India Women's Reveal, Sing Team Anthem after World Cup Triumph; Check Lyrics, Backstory

By
The Indian women's cricket team etched their names in the history books with their maiden World Cup title on Sunday (November 2).

Harmanpreet Kaur's girls beat South Africa by 52 runs to put the entire country into a frenzy. A new dawn has been created as the glorious girls wrote a new chapter in their history at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rahega Sabse Upar Humara Tiranga India Women s Reveal Sing Team Anthem after World Cup Triumph Check Lyrics Backstory
(Image: Screenshot from BCCI Video)

And after their stellar performance, the women's cricketers unveiled their new team anthem. The Indian Cricket Team has posted a video where the entire team can be seen performing their team anthem at an almost dimmed stadium, after their joyous victory.

Jemimah Rodrigues revealed the song was written four years ago, but the team only decided to put it into public after a World Cup win. And as the fateful night arrived, they sang their voices out. From Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh to Renuka Thakur - everyone was in unison as they jumped in a hurdle.

Rahega Sabse Upar Humara Tiranga India Women s Reveal Sing Team Anthem after World Cup Triumph Check Lyrics Backstory

India Women's Cricket Team Anthem Lyrics

Team India, Team India!

Karde saabki hawa tight, Team India is here to fight.

Koi Na lega hamko light...Our Future is Bright.

Saath me Chalenge, Saath me Uthenge, Hum hain Team India, Hum saath me Jitenge..

Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum Nanga. Rahega sabse upar, Humara Tiranga.

Hum hain Team India!! Hum hain Team India!! Hum hain Team India!!'

What does the Team Anthem mean?

The anthem for the Women's Team India carries a powerful and spirited message. It says that Team India is here to fight with full strength and determination, and no one can underestimate or defeat them. The team has sent a message to move forward and rise together, winning as a united force. The anthem emphasizes pride in the Indian flag (Tiranga) and the commitment to stay on top. Overall, it expresses confidence, unity, resilience, and the bright future ahead for the Indian Women's cricket team, as they look to reach loftier heights.

Story first published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 11:36 [IST]
