Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Know All About the 'Wonder Kid' signed by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2022

The absence of a seasoned pro like Roy could upset any team’s plans. However, instead of signing another big player, the Titans opted to draft in a rather relatively unknown youngster — Gurbaz.

Who is Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Let’s take a look at this talented youngster.

1 Gurbaz stats

Gurbaz made his International debut for Afghanistan in 2019 and ODI debut in 2021. He made a hundred on ODI debut against Ireland. In 9 ODIs, Gurbaz has made 428 runs with 3 hundreds at an average of 53.50.

Gurbaz has played 20 T20Is and made 534 runs with 3 fifties at a strike-rate of 137. In the Abu Dhabi T10, Gurbaz made 343 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 214 with 3 fifties.

2 Gurbaz, a rare talent

The 20-year-old cricketer is a hard-hitting batsman who can also keep wickets. In the Abu Dhabi T10, the only ICC approved T10 league in the world, Gurbaz played for Delhi Bulls and hammered a 14-ball 50, highlighting his talent. He has seen as someone who can give the ball a real, mighty thwack in white ball formats.

Gurbaz’s reputation has earned him a call from various T20 leagues across the world too.

In Pakistan Super League (PSL), Gurbaz has played for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he has appeared for Khulna Tigers while he has played for Kandy Tuskers and Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Gurbaz had also played a key role in Afghanistan reaching the semifinals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2018.

3 Why did Gujarat sign Gurbaz

The primary reason is the big-hitting abilities of Gurbaz. They think the young Afghan can nullify the absence of Roy to some extent. Another reason is that Gurbaz can keep wickets. As of now, the Titans have Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade are their wicketkeeper batsmen. Wade might join a bit late and the Titans need to have a back-up keeper and by signing Gurbaz shot down two targets at a go — a capable stumper and a real big-hitting batsman with good experience in T20s.