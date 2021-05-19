Jos Buttler: Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly's epic knocks in Taunton in 1999 World Cup had major impact on me

The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a mammoth partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket to secure a massive win for Team India.

That was long before the T20 revolution revolutionised the game by storm but sixes and fours rained down from the blades of the two Indian batsmen, something the destructive Buttler often does these days.

"Those were my formative years and watching that game with Ganguly and Dravid scoring big hundreds had an incredible impact," Buttler told Cricbuzz.

He was surprised by the massive Indian presence in the crowd for a match in England.

"India versus Sri Lanka in 1999 World Cup was my first experience of seeing Indian crowds and that ignites the fire of how passionate people are about the game and how cool it would be to play in a World Cup," added Buttler.

Buttler looked in good form for his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals in the now-suspended IPL 2021. He scored a scintillating 64-ball 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and helped his team win.

Considered one of England's finest limited-overs batsman, Buttler was instrumental in guiding them to the 2019 World Cup victory at home and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Earlier, while talking about his Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, Buttler said the India youngster grew into the role as the tournament progressed. Samson, who had finished as the side's highest run-getter in the 2020 season, had replaced Australian Steve Smith as skipper of the franchise in January.

"It was a great learning experience for him. And I think, as the tournament was going along, at the halfway stage, he was really growing into the role, looking to put together some better, more consistent performances towards the end of the season as a side," Buttler said in a virtual interactive session arranged by the Royals.

