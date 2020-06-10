Rahul Dravid reveals why MS Dhoni is one of the finest match-finishers in limited-overs format

Over the years, the spectators have watched Dhoni taking the game deep and finishing it off in style. One has often heard the commentators saying MS Dhoni's brain acts like a computer and he controls the game as per his wish.

The Ranchi-cricketer changed the definition of a wicketkeeper-batsman with his immaculate batting performances and more often than not he ended up steering his team through troubled waters.

Hence, the two-time World Cup-winning captain is widely regarded as one of the finest limited-overs skippers to have ever graced the game. Dhoni kept improving and kept proving himself as one of the best in the business.

Former India cricketer and batting legend Rahul Dravid believes the reason why Dhoni has been so successful as a finisher is because he's never been affected by the consequences which helped him play freely.

In an interaction with commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for ESPNCricinfo videocast, Dravid said, "You always got the feeling that he is doing something really important. But he is playing like results do not really matter to him. Not an easy situation to get in. You need to have that or you need to train it. I potentially didn't have that. The consequences mattered to me deeply. It will be really interesting to ask whether something like this comes naturally to him or something that he has potentially worked on. That's what great finishers do. They are able to get themselves in that frame of mind."

Dhoni is spending time with his family in Ranchi as the nation continues to battle with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. There has been a lot of speculation over Dhoni's international future but the world will get a clear picture on that once things get back to normal.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the 38-year-old cricketer to make his return on the cricket pitch with IPL 2020, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.