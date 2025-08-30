Cricket Rahul Dravid to KKR or CSK? Three IPL Teams India legend can join as Head Coach after leaving Rajasthan Royals By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 14:14 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rahul Dravid will be ending his tenure as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, as it was confirmed by the franchise on Saturday (August 30).

Dravid, who initially joined the Royals in a mentoring role after retiring as a player and became head coach in 2023, played a significant role in shaping the team's culture and performance over his coaching period.

Despite being offered a broader role in the franchise following a recent structural review, Dravid chose not to continue with the franchise in any capacity. During his coaching stint, he was credited with instilling strong values and influencing the development of several players. However, the Royals' recent performance, including a ninth-place finish after a disappointing auction, fell short of expectations, leading to this separation. The franchise and Dravid parted ways amicably, with the management appreciating his invaluable contributions.

As Dravid has left the Royals, there won't be any shortage of takers for the former India coach. Ahead of the IPL 2026, a number of teams are expected to ask for his signature, and here are three teams who may be in line to bring in Rahul Dravid as their next head coach.

Three IPL Teams Rahul Dravid May Join ahead of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR is a franchise that values experienced leadership and a strong cricketing brain to nurture their young talent. With Dravid's reputation for building cohesive teams and his focus on fundamentals and player development, KKR could benefit from his strategic acumen. With Chandrakant Pandit leaving as head coach, Dravid can be a natural replacement at KKR, and it would be a fantastic addition for the franchise.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings, known for stability and consistency under MS Dhoni's captaincy and well-structured support staff, could look to Dravid to add further technical depth and tactical innovation. Dravid's calm demeanor and ability to manage high-pressure situations align with CSK's team culture. After a series of poor outings, Stephen Fleming's post as head coach can be under threat and Dravid may well be an apt successor.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants, a relatively new franchise with ambitions to establish themselves among IPL's elite, would greatly benefit from Dravid's mentorship and leadership. Under Rishabh Pant, LSG failed to reach the playoffs and they are poised to make a few changes ahead of IPL 2026. Dravid can be a perfect candidate for them as the professor, espeically with young Indian talents at the helm.