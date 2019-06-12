Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

KL Rahul set to open in the absence of Dhawan: Bangar

By
KL Rahul set to open
KL Rahul set to open

Notttingham, June 12: India batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Wednesday (June 12) exhorted KL Rahul to make a crucial contribution to India's ICC World Cup 2019 campaign as they aim to compensate for the absence of Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who shares the most successful-ever ODI batting partnership with Rohit Sharma, has suffered a fracture to his left thumb and is set to miss a sizeable section of the group stage. While Dhawan will be monitored in the team camp nearly two weeks, Rahul will open the batting for the foreseeable future and Bangar tasked the 27-year-old to adapt quickly.

"As far as the batting order goes, KL moves up at the top of the order," said Bangar.

"If you look across the history of the game players have been very versatile, and if you take his namesake Rahul Dravid, it helped the team big time.

"If you're batting in the middle order and suddenly you go and bat in the top order, then you know how challenging it can be. You know you need to negotiate two new balls, but you also understand that there are all these boundary opportunities.

"So it's a mental adjustment, and any player who is able to do that requires a lot of skill, but ultimately it will enhance the position that he will bat in, and it will help the team's cause big time," he said.

Rahul is no stranger to opening the batting, but the last time he did so was in January 2017. The Karnataka batsman opened up in each of his first six ODIs - against Zimbabwe and England - but was earmarked as the solution at four after a warm-up century against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

India's approach to the first powerplay since the 2015 World Cup has been conservative, with no side scoring slower than their 3.5 runs per over in the tournament thus far.

Despite Dhawan's ongoing absence, it seems their approach won't waver as Bangar encouraged Rahul to continue to show caution, starting against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

"The batsmen have to be a bit circumspect when the conditions are cloudy and there are two new balls," said Bangar.

"You always want your top bowler to show discipline and put us in a great position because if you're in a good position at the end of 10 or 15 overs past the new ball, the seam tends to soften up.

"From that point of view, it's always a good strategy. Every opening batsman would like to have that sort of strategy, where if the conditions are challenging, you always want to give the bowlers the respect at times," he said.

More KL RAHUL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 307/10 (49.0) vs PAK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 20:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue