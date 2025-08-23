Cricket Rahul Sharma Backs Iyer and Jaiswal After Asia Cup 2025 Snub, Says 'Won't Be Out For Long'- Exclusive By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled its 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month. While the squad is packed with talent, a few notable omissions have sparked debate among fans and experts alike.

Among the most discussed absentees are Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom have been in impressive form leading up to the tournament. Former India spinner Rahul Sharma weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing the depth of talent in Indian cricket and the challenges of team selection.

"India is full of talent, and we are dominating world cricket across Tests, T20Is, and ODIs. For any coach or captain, selecting the right XI is never easy. Shubman Gill has made a strong comeback and is performing brilliantly in all three formats. On the other hand, it's natural for some players to feel disappointed. But talents like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal won't be on the sidelines for long-when their opportunity comes, they will deliver," Sharma told MyKhel on the sidelines of CL T10 2025.

The decision to include Shubman Gill as vice-captain of the T20I side has been widely praised. Gill's consistent performances in the recent England series earned him the leadership role and a guaranteed spot in the squad. Conversely, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as a traveling reserve, while Iyer, who led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2024 final with over 600 runs, finds himself completely excluded.

India's Asia Cup squad selection has fueled discussions about balance and form versus experience. With the Asia Cup serving as a key preparatory event for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, the pressure on players to perform has never been higher.

As the team prepares for the continental showdown, all eyes will be on how India fares in the UAE. For players like Iyer and Jaiswal, their time away from the spotlight may just be the motivation they need to make a stronger comeback.

The Asia Cup begins next month, and India will look to build momentum as they aim to defend their T20 World Champions crown in 2026.