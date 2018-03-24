Rain ruins day three in Auckland

Just 23.1 overs were possible due to the weather on day two and the forecast rain arrived again.

After play started on time in the day-night Test, less than three overs were possible at Eden Park.

Henry Nicholls (52 not out) managed to bring up his half-century, while BJ Watling was on 18.

The Black Caps were 233-4 – a lead of 175 runs – when play was called off for the day.

Having bowled England out for just 58 in the first innings, New Zealand still have hope of a result in the series opener.

Improved weather is expected on Sunday and Monday, leaving the hosts with an opportunity to grab a 1-0 series lead.

Source: OPTA