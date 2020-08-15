Cricket
Rajasthan Royals ropes in personal hygiene brand 'Niine' as one of sponsors

By Pti

New Delhi, Aug 15: Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals have roped in women's personal hygiene brand Niine as one of their team sponsors for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"Home grown brand Niine has partnered with the Rajasthan Royals to amplify their campaign and drive awareness around the adoption of safe menstrual hygiene practices," Royals stated in a press release.

Rajasthan Royals will display the 'Niine' logo on the back of the team's jersey.

Welcoming Niine to the family, Rajasthan Royals' Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur, said: "It's time to make a real change. We are delighted to welcome Niine on board, who have been frontrunners in making a change in the way menstruation is perceived in the society.

"The synergy between the two organisations to work on women empowerment is something we are excited about," Barthakur added.

"We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to a strong season of innings and knock out menstrual shackles from the lives of our girls and women, together," Founder and Chairman, Niine Hygiene and Personal Care, Amar Tulsiyan said.

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 19:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

