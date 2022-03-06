Cricket
Ranji: 7 teams including Mumbai, Bengal, Karnataka qualify for quarters directly

By Pti
Jharkhand will face Plate toppers Nagaland in a one-off pre-quarterfinal
Kolkata, March 6: Seven elite group toppers -- Bengal, Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- made the cut directly to the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals after the conclusion of the league round on Sunday.

Having finished with least points among the eight elite group toppers, Jharkhand will face Plate toppers Nagaland in a one-off pre-quarterfinal here from March 12.

Group E toppers Uttarakhand and Jharkhand (group H) finished with 12 points each but the former with a better run-rate quotient of 1.424 advanced into the quarters directly. The quarterfinals will get underway in June after the IPL 2022.

The premier domestic cricket tournament returned in February after the pandemic forced break of two years -- the longest interruption in its history.

Story first published: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 22:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 6, 2022

