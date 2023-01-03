Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Unadkat claims first-ever first over hat-trick, ends with figures of 8 for 39

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries on day 1 of the match. It was the first-ever first-over hat-trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

The previous earliest hat-trick in a Ranji Trophy match was by former Karnataka pacer Vinay Kumar, who completed the hat-trick across the first and third overs during the 2017-18 quarter-final against Mumbai.

Coming back to the Saurashtra vs Delhi match, Unadkat had added three more wickets to complete his 21st five-wicket haul in first-class cricket with the scalps of Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav and Lakshay.

Unadkat's figures read 6 for 29 in 9 overs at lunch. Two of his 6 dismissals were caught behind, while three were LBWs and one was bowled. Delhi had five batters that registered ducks.

Chirag Jani, Uandkat's new ball partner claimed the other wicket of Ayush Badoni, reducing Delhi to 10 for 7 in 5 overs, staring at breaking an unwanted record.

However, the visitors avoided registering the lowest total after Hrithik Shokeen and Pranshu Vijayran fought back before the latter was dismissed with 53 runs on the board.

Shokeen scored an unbeaten fifty and shared an unbeaten 55-run stand with Shivank Vashisth to take Delhi to 108 for 8 at lunch on day 1. Post luch, Unadkat returned to claim the remainin two wickets and bundled out Delhi for 133.

Unadkat finished the innings with figures of 8 for 39 in 12 overs. Vashisth and Kuldip Yadav were his final two victims. The hattrick was a first for Unadkat in Ranji Trophy, but the third by a Saurashtra player and the 80th overall in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Ranji Trophy Hat-trick List

Hat-trick No. Player Team Versus Venue Season 1 Baqa Jilani Northern India Southern Punjab Alexandra Ground, Amritsar 1934/35 2 Mubarak Ali Nawanagar Western India Poona Club Ground, Poona 1936/37 3 Thomas Longfield Bengal Bihar Rangers Ground, Calcutta 1937/38 4 Jehangir Khot Bombay Baroda Brabourne Stadium, Bombay 1943/44 5 D. Narottam Kathiawar Baroda Dhrol 1947/48 6 Sarobindu Banerjee Bihar Delhi Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 1948/49 7 Chandrasekhar Sarwate Holkar Bihar Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 1948/49 8 Probir Sen Bengal Orissa Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 1954/55 9 Venkatappa Muddiah Services Eastern Punjab Roshanara Club Ground, Delhi 1955/56 10 Vasant Ranjane Maharashtra Saurashtra National Defence Academy Ground, Khadakvasla 1956/57 11 Nandi Khanna Southern Punjab Jammu and Kashmir Baradari Ground, Patiala 1959/60 12 Nyalchand Shah Saurashtra Baroda Sahu Club Ground, Dharangadhra 1961/62 13 Hiralal Gaekwad Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Garrison Ground, Jabalpur 1962/63 14 Umesh Kulkarni Bombay Gujarat Shastri Maidan, Anand 1963/64 15 Subhash Jhanji Uttar Pradesh Vidarbha Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 1963/64 16 Joginder Rao Services Jammu and Kashmir Army Headquarters, Delhi 1963/64 17 Joginder Rao Services Northern Punjab Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 1963/64 18 Joginder Rao Services Northern Punjab Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, Amritsar 1963/64 19 Ravinder Pal Delhi Southern Punjab Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh 1965/66 20 Bishan Singh Bedi Delhi Punjab Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 1968/69 21 Kailash Gattani Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Dr Sampurnanda Stadium, Varanasi 1969/70 22 Mehboodullah Khan Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh KD Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow 1971/72 23 B. S. Kalyanasundaram Tamil Nadu Bombay Madras Cricket Club Ground, Madras 1972/73 24 Abdul Ismail Bombay Saurashtra Brabourne Stadium, Bombay 1973/74 25 Raghuram Bhat Karnataka Bombay M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 1981/82 26 Bharat Arun Tamil Nadu Goa Bhausaheb Bandodkar Ground, Panaji 1986/87 27 Barun Burman Bengal Tripura Eden Gardens, Calcutta 1986/87 28 Sourajit Mohapatra Orissa Tripura Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 1987/88 29 Shankar Saini Delhi Himachal Pradesh Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 1988/89 30 Salil Ankola Maharashtra Gujarat Nehru Stadium, Pune 1988/89 31 Javagal Srinath Karnataka Hyderabad Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad 1989/90 32 Arun Singla Haryana Services Nehru Stadium, Gurgaon 1989/90 33 Saradindu Mukherjee Bengal Hyderabad Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad 1989/90 34 V. Venkatram Bihar Tripura Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur 1990/91 35 R. P. Singh Uttar Pradesh Vidarbha Modi Stadium, Kanpur 1991/92 36 Anil Kumble Karnataka Andhra Ukku Stadium, Visakhapatnam 1991/92 37 Sunil Subramaniam Tamil Nadu Kerala Public Stadium, Thiruvalla 1992/93 38 Pritam Gandhe Vidarbha Rajasthan Indira Gandhi Stadium, Alwar 1993/94 39 Arshad Ayub Hyderabad Kerala Nehru Stadium, Kottayam 1993/94 40 Sagarmoy Sensharma Bengal Delhi Eden Gardens, Calcutta 1993/94 41 M. Suresh Kumar Railways Rajasthan Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi 1995/96 42 Murali Kartik Railways Vidarbha Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi 1996/97 43 Anil Kumble Karnataka Orissa Ispat Stadium, Rourkela 1997/98 44 Anand Katti Karnataka Kerala Thalassery Stadium, Thalassery 1998/99 45 Damodaran Devanand Tamil Nadu Orissa MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 1998/99 46 Amit Mishra Haryana Himachal Pradesh Maharaja Aggarsain Stadium, Rohtak 2001/02 47 Ajay Barik Orissa Assam Permit Ground, Balasore 2001/02 48 Gagandeep Singh Punjab Uttar Pradesh Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali 2002/03 49 R Ramkumar Tamil Nadu Karnataka Indian Air Force Ground, Bangalore 2003/04 50 S. Sreesanth Kerala Himachal Pradesh Fort Maidan, Palakkad 2004/05 51 Rajesh Pawar Baroda Hyderabad Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad 2004/05 52 Rakesh Patel Baroda Tamil Nadu Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara 2004/05 53 Joginder Sharma Haryana Andhra Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak 2006/07 54 Sony Cheruvathur Kerala Gujarat Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat 2007/08 55 Parvinder Awana Delhi Maharashtra Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Ground, Nagothane 2007/08 56 V. R. V. Singh Punjab Orissa Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali 2007/08 57 Vinay Kumar Karnataka Maharashtra Chatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Ratnagiri 2007/08 58 Pritam Gandhe Vidarbha Services Palam A Ground, Delhi 2008/09 59 Salim Veragi Baroda Tamil Nadu Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara 2008/09 60 Abhimanyu Mithun Karnataka Uttar Pradesh Bhamashah Stadium, Meerut 2009/10 61 Samad Fallah Maharashtra Baroda Pune Club Ground, Pune 2009/10 62 Dhruv Singh Haryana Uttar Pradesh Mohan Meakins Cricket Stadium, Mohan Nagar 2010/11 63 Pawan Suyal Delhi Assam Roshanara Club Ground, Delhi 2010/11 64 Abu Ahmed Assam Goa Nehru Stadium, Guwahati 2011/12 65 Siddharth Trivedi Saurashtra Punjab Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali 2011/12 66 Krishnakant Upadhyay Railways Punjab Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali 2011/12 67 Mohammed Shami Bengal Madhya Pradesh Holkar Stadium, Indore 2012/13 68 Rakesh Dhruve Gujarat Vidarbha Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 2013/14 69 Sreenath Aravind Karnataka Tamil Nadu M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 2014/15 70 Mohit Sharma Haryana Delhi Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak 2014/15 71 H. S. Sharath Karnataka Haryana Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore 2015/16 72 Basant Mohanty Orissa Delhi KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar 2015/16 73 Umesh Yadav Vidarbha Rajasthan Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 2015/16 74 Rana Dutta Tripura Himachal Pradesh Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani 2016/17 75 Vinay Kumar Karnataka Mumbai Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 2017/18 76 Rajneesh Gurbani Vidarbha Delhi Holkar Stadium, Indore 2017/18 77 Mohammed Mudhasir J&K Rajasthan Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 2018/19 78 Shahbaz Ahmed Bengal Hyderabad Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani 2019/20 79 Ravi Yadav Madhya Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Holkar Stadium, Indore 2019/20 80 Jaydev Unadkat Saurashtra Delhi Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 2022/23