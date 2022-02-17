Ranji Trophy 2022 Today Highlights: Yash Dhull slams century on debut; Ajinkya Rahane hits gritty ton

Playing for his state side, Delhi, Dhull slammed a brilliant century against Tamil Nadu at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Dhull - who played a dominant knock of 113 before getting dismissed - entered an elite club.

The talented batsman showed his class as he dominated in the morning session of the Elite Group H opener. He notched up his maiden first-class fifty off 59 deliveries which were laced with ten boundaries. He then went on to slam his century.

Dhull even revived Delhi's innings after his team lost three quick wickets in the game. The 18-year-old showed his transition from U19 cricket to first-class with his range of shorts and maturity.

Meanwhile, his India U19 teammate Raj Angad Bawa also had a fine start to his first-class career when the Chandigarh all-rounder picked up a wicket on the very first delivery of his Ranji Trophy career.

Raj Bawa shines on debut

Raj Bawa picked up the wicket of Hyderabad batsman Tanmay Agarwal at the Vikash Cricket Ground in Bhubaneshwar. The youngster grabbed another wicket in his fourth over when he dismissed Akshath Reddy. However, India batter Hanuma Vihari helped steady Hyderabad's innings on Day 1 of their group-stage match.

Rahane warms up nicely

Meanwhile, senior India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane slammed his 36th first-class hundred when the right-handed batsman from Mumbai led his team's charge against Saurashtra on Day 1 of their Group D opener at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium.

Rahane - who had been struggling with his form lately - took his time to settle down and ended up scoring a ton off 212 deliveries.

Rahane reached 99 with a big six against left-arm spanner Dharmandrasinh Jadeja and took a single to get to the triple-figure mark. Batting in tough conditions and hot day, Rahane used his experience to counter Saurashtra's bowling.

The right-handed batsman hit 14 boundaries and 2 sixes as he was shared a 150-plus stand with Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz also got to a hundred in 191 deliveries and hit two sixes and 11 boundaries.

Rahane has been under a lot of pressure due to his consistently ordinary performances in Tests. The performance against Saurashtra will give him a lot of confidence ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka.