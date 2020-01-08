Ranji Trophy: Aditya Tare to lead Mumbai against Tamil Nadu

The squad was announced by Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Tuesday (January 7).

Surya is in the India A squad which will go to New Zealand on January 10, and hence, is unavailable for few games.

Similarly, young prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who sustained injury to his left-shoulder in the game against Karnataka, is not available as he is under rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice matches against New Zealand

Also Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer are away on national duty. In their absence, the selectors have opted for right-handed batsman Bhupen Lalwani.

Another player, Siddhesh Lad too maintains his place in the 15-member squad, while another young batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who played a Ranji game for Mumbai against Karnataka, too has been retained.

Spinners Shashank Attarde and Shams Mulani have also retained their spots, while the pace attack will be led by Tushar Deshpande and comprises Deepak Shetty and Royston Dias.

Mumbai, who faced defeats in back to back Ranji games against Railways and Karnataka respectively, face Tamil Nadu in an away game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from January 11.

Mumbai squad: Aditya Tare (captain), Siddhesh Lad, Jay Bista, Aquib Kureshi, Hardik Tamore, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Deepak Shetty, Tushar Deshpande, Bhupen Lalwani and Royston Dias.