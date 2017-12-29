Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Dhruv Shorey hundred shores up Delhi against Vidarbha

Dhurv Shorey of Delhi celebrates his hundred
Indore, December 29: Dhruv Shorey's unbeaten hundred helped Delhi score 271/6 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Friday (December 29).

Shorey (123) and Vikas Mishra (5) were at the crease when umpires ended the day's proceedings.

Put in to bat, Delhi started off on a poor note as openers Kunal Chandela (0) and Gautam Gambhir (15) failed to provide the start the team wanted. Chandela was dismissed in the first over by Aditya Thakare.

After adding 29 runs to the score, Gambhir was sent packing by Akshay Wakhare in the 13th over.

Shorey then came in but lack of support from the other end cost Delhi heavily.

Apart from Himmat Singh (66), no other middle-order batsmen - Nitish Rana (21), Rishabh Pant (21) and Manan Sharma (13) - contributed much and thus only managed to get 271 on the first day.

For Vidarbha, Thakare and Rajneesh Gurbani took two wickets apiece while Siddesh Neral and Wakhare chipped in with a wicket each.

Brief scores: Delhi 271/6 (Dhruv Shorey (batting) 123, Himmat Singh 66; Rajneesh Gurbani 2/44) vs Vidarbha.

Story first published: Friday, December 29, 2017, 20:15 [IST]
