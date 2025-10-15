England Secures World Cup Qualification With 5-0 Victory Over Latvia Under Thomas Tuchel

Cricket Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Telecast: Round 1 Schedule, Where to Watch Ranji 2025-26 Matches on TV and Online?

India's premier domestic first-class cricket championship, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, gets underway today, October 15, with an action-packed first round featuring 19 simultaneous matches across the country.

The season opener sets the stage for a thrilling four-month journey culminating in February 2026. Defending champions Vidarbha launch their campaign against Nagaland in Bengaluru, while record 42-time winners Mumbai face a challenging away fixture against Jammu & Kashmir in Srinagar.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 1 Schedule

Among the Elite Group A highlights, Tamil Nadu take on Jharkhand in Coimbatore and Uttar Pradesh host Andhra in Kanpur. Group B promises fireworks as Saurashtra meet Karnataka in Rajkot and Madhya Pradesh play Punjab in Indore. Bengal welcome Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens, while Kerala face Maharashtra in Thiruvananthapuram. In Group D, Delhi's trip to Hyderabad and Rajasthan's clash with Chhattisgarh add further intrigue.

The Plate Group encounters begin early in the Northeast, with Sikkim facing Manipur in Rangpo and Meghalaya hosting Mizoram in Shillong. Matches will run till October 18, played over four days with early starts in eastern venues due to shorter daylight hours.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 1st Round Fixtures List

Sikkim vs Manipur - Rangpo (Plate Group, 8:15 AM)

Meghalaya vs Mizoram - Shillong (Plate Group, 8:30 AM)

Odisha vs Baroda - Cuttack (Elite Group A, 9:00 AM)

Bengal vs Uttarakhand - Eden Gardens (Elite Group C, 9:00 AM)

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh - Patna (Plate Group, 9:00 AM)

Uttar Pradesh vs Andhra - Kanpur (Elite Group A, 9:30 AM)

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand - Coimbatore (Elite Group A, 9:30 AM)

Nagaland vs Vidarbha - Bengaluru (CoE 2, Elite Group A, 9:30 AM)

Kerala vs Maharashtra - Thiruvananthapuram (Elite Group B, 9:30 AM)

Goa vs Chandigarh - Porvorim (Elite Group B, 9:30 AM)

Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab - Indore (Elite Group B, 9:30 AM)

Saurashtra vs Karnataka - Rajkot (Elite Group B, 9:30 AM)

Services vs Tripura - Delhi (Elite Group C, 9:30 AM)

Gujarat vs Assam - Ahmedabad (Elite Group C, 9:30 AM)

Railways vs Haryana - Surat (Elite Group C, 9:30 AM)

Puducherry vs Himachal Pradesh - Puducherry (Elite Group D, 9:30 AM)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Mumbai - Srinagar (Elite Group D, 9:30 AM)

Rajasthan vs Chhattisgarh - Rajsamand (Elite Group D, 9:30 AM)

Hyderabad vs Delhi - Hyderabad (Elite Group D, 9:30 AM)

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Fans can follow the season through selective live broadcast on the Star Sports network, while Jio Hotstar's app and website offer live streaming coverage from multiple venues in each round. With high ambitions and fierce competition, the 91st Ranji Trophy edition officially ushers in India's domestic cricket calendar with pride and promise. The matches will start from 9:30 am IST in India.

In the first round, three matches are being live-streamed on Jio Hotstar -

Kerala vs Maharashtra

Gujarat vs Assam

Karnataka vs Saurashtra