Ranji Trophy Lowest Totals in history: Nagaland join the list after Uttarakhand mishap

Nagaland lost the match by 174 runs despite a 107-run lead in the first innings, and it was largely due to a shock 25-run all-out in the second innings.

They could manage to bat only 18 overs in the second innings.

Nagaland all-out for 25:

Chasing 200 against Uttarakhand on the final day of the Ranji Trophy 1st round, Nagaland only managed 25 runs.

None of their batters could show any resistance as they crumbled like house of cards in front of the Uttarakhand bowlers. It was a procession of wickets in the final day at Sovima, Nagaland's home ground in Dimapur, as the hosts capitulated.

Yugandhar Singh and Shrikant Mundhe, Nagaland's two stand-out performers in the first innings, got out without troubling the scorers. And the highest score of the 2nd innings was Nagaho Chishi, who managed 10 runs, and was the only player to reach double digits.

Mayank Mishra finished with stunning figures (9-7-4-5) with a 5-wicket haul, while Swapnil Singh picked up 4 wickets.

With this catastrophe, Nagaland have etched their name in the lowest total category of Ranji Trophy history.

Fortunately, they scored 4 runs more than Hyderabad, who hold the humbling record of lowest total ever in the Ranji Trophy, when they were bowled out for just 21 against Rajasthan in the 2010-11 season.

Ranji Trophy Lowest Totals:

Team Opponent Score Season Hyderabad Rajasthan 21 2010-11 Southern Punjab Northern India 22 1934-35 Sind Southern Punjab 23 1938-39 Jammu and Kashmir Delhi 23 1960-61 Jammu and Kashmir Haryana 23 1977-78 Nagaland Uttarakhand 25 2022-23 Saurashtra Bombay 25 1951-52 Kerala Mysore 27 1963-64 Manipur Meghalaya 27 2019-20 Mysore Bombay 28 1963-64