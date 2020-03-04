Ranji Trophy Semi-finals: Jaydev Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second-consecutive final with a thrilling win over Gujarat

Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five. Chasing 327, Gujarat had resumed the day at seven for one.

They were down and out at 63 for five before captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.

However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team. Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from March 9. Saurashtra had lost last year's title clash to Vidarbha. Unadkat now has 65 wickets in this Ranji Trophy season, the most by a pacer in the history as he surpassed Karnataka's Dodda Ganesh who picked up 62 wickets in the 1998/99 season.

The left-arm has gone past Bishan Singh Bedi's tally of 64 achieved in 1974/75. Now, only Bihar's Ashutosh Aman has more (68 wickets in 2018/19 season) than Unadkat.

Earlier on day four, Arpit Vasavada's gritty 139 propelled Saurashtra to set a challenging 327-run target for Gujarat. Chintan Gaja's fiery spell had brought Gujarat back into contention on the third day, but Vasavada's seventh first-class hundred, and the third this season, swung the momentum in favour of the hosts.

Courtesy his ton and handy contributions from Chetan Sakariya (45), Chirag Jani (51) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (21), Saurashtra recovered from a dismal 15 for five to post 274 in their second innings.

They had a 52-run lead and hence the target set was 327. When stumps were drawn, Gujarat were seven for one with opener Priyank Panchal (0) back in the hut.

Resuming the day at 66 for five, Sakariya and Vasavada were going strong before their 90-run sixth-wicket stand was broken by a horrible mix-up between the two, which resulted in the former's dismissal.

The hosts lost their sixth wicket on 105. Jani then joined Vasavada and played the perfect second-fiddle as the hosts took lunch at 155 for six. Saurashtra's overall lead had by then passed the 200-run mark.