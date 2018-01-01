Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha lift maiden Ranji Trophy title

Vidarbha players celebrate their Ranji Trophy triumph
Bengaluru, January 1: On the first day of the New Year, Vidarbha wrote a glorious chapter in their cricketing history, beating Delhi by nine wickets to capture their maiden Ranji Trophy title at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, on Monday.

Once they had taken a massive 252-run first innings lead, Vidarbha had almost sealed the title. But they applied the coup de grace in style on the fourth day of the match.

Resuming from 528 for seven, Vidarbha added only 19 runs to the total while losing all the remaining wickets. But that little passage did no harm to Vidarbha because they had already walked so far ahead of Delhi on the third day itself.

There was no point in Delhi trying to hang around with little less than two days remaining in the match. They needed quick runs on the board to give a meaningful challenge to Vidarbha.

The nature of the task reflected in Delhi's approach in the second innings. There was a sense of urgency in their batting - Gautam Gambhir's strike rate for 36 stood at 97.30, Dhruv Shorey made 62 at over 43, Nitish Rana made 64 at 56.64, Rishabh Pant's 32 came 88.89 and Vikas Mishra hammered 34 at 106.25.

It was the kind of batting Delhi needed at the hour but the Vidarbha attack has too much quality in its ranks to let things go out of the hands.

Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarvate took nine wickets between them to keep Delhi under check. They went for a few runs of course, but the wickets they fetched suitably compensated for the high economy rate.

Delhi managed 280 before getting bundled out. All Vidarbha had to make was 29 runs to emerge champions. They did that with minimum fuss for the loss of skipper Faiz Fazal. Wasim Jaffer, a veteran of many Ranji wins with Mumbai, brought the winnings runs. Time to raise a toast for the heroes from Vidarbha.

Story first published: Monday, January 1, 2018, 18:18 [IST]
