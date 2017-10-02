Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha is treasure of Bengal team, asserts Manoj Tiwary

Kolkata, Oct 2: Before starting their campaign against Services in the Ranji Trophy this season, Bengal skipper and former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary looks relieved.

The state team's captain described the reason for his relief is the availability of Wriddhiman Saha in Bengal team.

Manoj said, “I have decided that all the final decisions regarding the game I will take after discussion with Bengal coach Sairaj Bahutule and Wriddhiman. His presence in the team has been a great inspiration to me as well as all other teammates.

"Wriddhiman has been in excellent touch in recent times he played for the Indian Test team. Both with bat and behind the stumps, Wriddhiman has been consistent and his charisma on the field will help us to move forward.”

Manoj added, “Wriddhiman’s brilliant wicket-keeping in the recent matches with the national team is an additional strength for bowlers like Ashok Dinda, Amir Gani. They will be able to bowl freely after valuable inputs from Wriddhiman.”

At the same time, Bengal captain admitted that absence of Pragyan Ojha would weaken team's spin strength.

Manoj explained, “Ojha was no doubt the best spinner in Bengal last year. He became the highest wicket-taker jointly with Dinda. This season, the format in the Ranji Trophy has changed again. We will be playing on the basis of home-and-away format and in this format, a spinner like Ojha would have had great performance following support from the pitch at the home ground.

"Anyway, he is not with Bengal this season. So, we should not think much about his absence. Rather I would like to mention that Pradipta Pramanik, a junior spinner is coming up fast. He has been delivering impressive bowling for the last couple of years in Bengal’s domestic cricket. So I am hopeful that he will not fail even at the national level tournaments this season.”