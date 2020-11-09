Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks Orange Army for love, support

With this loss, SRH bowed out of the tournament while Delhi Capitals progressed to their first-ever final of the tournament. Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (November 10).

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets as Delhi Capitals defended a total of 189 runs to progress to the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

"Thank you to each and everyone that supported me and @SunRisers throughout this #Dream11IPL2020 season. The #OrangeArmy has always been on our side through good times and bad and your support gave us the strength to fight! Thank you. Until next time," the Afghanistan spinner tweeted.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer played knocks of 78 and 42 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 189/3 in the allotted 20 overs. In the final four overs, Delhi Capitals managed to add 44 more runs to their total and as a result, the side posted a score of more than the 180-run mark.