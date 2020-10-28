Ravi Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient after failed India call up

Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls to power Mumbai Indians past Royal Challengers Bangalore's score of 165 with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

On Monday (October 26), the selection committee announced the squads for all three formats for India's upcoming tour to Australia. And to many people's surprise, Suryakumar was not included in the white-ball squad.

Many users on social media also started to ask as to why Suryakumar was been selected even after consistent performances in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League.

Now, India head coach with an hint about asking the Mumbai batsman for patience for a national team call-up, tweeted: "Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri tweeted.

Earlier in the week, India spinner Harbhajan Singh also had slammed the omission of Suryakumar from the squad for the Australia tour and said it looks like there are different rules for different people.

Like many on social media, Harbhajan also ended up asking the selectors to go and see Suryakumar Yadav's records in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

The veteran off spinner on Wednesday (October 28) again took to twitter to say: "Class innings yet again Suryakumar, hope selectors are watching him play.."

Suryakumar has so far scored 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22.