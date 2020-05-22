Ravi Shastri hails domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar, says Team India's loss to not see him in whites

While sharing an image of himself with the former Mumbai stalwart from his last Ranji Trophy season, Shastri rued it was Indian cricket's loss that such a giant of domestic cricket couldn't play for Team India in Test cricket.

"With one of #RanjiTrophy giants - @amolmuzumdar11. My last season was his first. I still believe it was #TeamIndia's loss to not see him in whites. #GentleGiant #Mumbai @MumbaiCricAssoc," Shastri captioned the image.

Muzumdar also responded to Shastri's wonderful gesture and recalled his memories of sharing the Mumbai dressing room with the former India captain.

Muzumdar wrote, "He was my hero growing up. When he put his arm around my shoulder after we won the Ranji Trophy at Wankhede 1993-94 n said well done young man.! It is a memory I cherish even today. So thank you 👍 skipper...You taught us to Win.!"

Muzumdar made his first-class debut in 1993/94 season, the same season when Shastri played his last. On his debut game, he slammed an unbeaten 260 against Haryana in Ranji Trophy quarter-final match. Muzumdar has played alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly in India U-19 team.

In 171 first-class matches, Muzumdar has scored a staggering 11,167 runs at an average of 48.13 runs with 30 hundreds and 60 half-centuries. He has also captained Mumbai to Ranji Trophy title.

Muzumdar holds second position, behind teammate Wasim Jaffer, in the list of all-time run-scorers in Ranji Trophy with 9,202 runs. After serving Mumbai cricket, he played for Assam and Andhra, helping budding players along the way. Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket.

Despite being such a successful batsman at the domestic circuit the Mumbaikar never received his due and was never picked up in the national side.