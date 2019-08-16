Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ravi Shastri pips Tom Moody, Mike Hesson; to remain India coach till 2021

By
Ravi Shastri retained as India coach
Ravi Shastri retained as India coach

Mumbai, August 16: Ravi Shastri was on Friday (August 16) retained as the head coach of India cricket team. The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy, interviewed five candidates in Mumbai and zeroed in on Shastri, handing his third stint as India coach.

Shastri will remain India coach till 2021. "We had a marking system and all three of us were unanimous in our decision with mark that these were the results," Kapil Dev told media after the day-long interview to select the coach.

"Shastri's term will be till 2021. We didn't take any inputs from skipper Virat Kohli, if we did that then we would have to take the inputs from the entire Indian team," the former India captain announced.

Apart from Shatri, the CAC interviewed Mike Hesson, former New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach, Tom Moody, former Sri Lanka and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, Lalchand Rajput, former India manager and Afghanistan coach, and Robin Singh, former India all-rounder and bowling coach, for the role.

Addressin a press meet, Kapil Dev said all the candidates gave fine presentations and the CAC members came out "more intelligent from the meeting room" but Shastri aggregated more points in the BCCI ranking system. Phil Simmons, the former West Indies, Ireland and Afghanistan coach, was in the list but he opted out of the interview citing personal reasons.

Though India skipper Virat Kohli supported Shastri being retaiend as the head coach, Kapil Dev made it clear that the CAC did not consult him during or before the coach selection process.

More RAVI SHASTRI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ravi Shastri to stay as India coach
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 18:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue