Ravi Shastri says people criticising Dhoni can't even tie their shoe laces

1. Shastri on Dhoni

"Half the guys commenting on (Dhoni) can't even tie their shoe laces. Look at what he's achieved for the country. Why are people in a hurry to see him off? Maybe, they don't find enough talking points. He and everybody who knows him know he'll be going away soon. So, let it happen when it has to," Ravi Shastri told The Times of India.

"Making statements at his expense is downright disrespectful. After 15 years of playing for India, wouldn't he know what's the right thing to do? When he retired from Test what did he say? That Wriddhiman Saha was good enough to be handed over the wicket-keeping gloves. He was correct. He's been a shadow when it comes to the team, always sharing his mind, lending his views. Let me say this: MS Dhoni has earned the right to retire when he wants to. And let this debate end once and for all," said Shastri.

2. Ganguly on Dhoni

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too had asked about the future of Dhoni and the former Indian captain, under whom Dhoni made his international debut, said Dhoni's decision will be respected. "It depends on him. Even when I was left out and when the entire world said he will never make it, I believed in myself and came back and played for four years. Champions don't finish quickly," Ganguly had said.

3. Prasad on Dhoni

Chief selector MSK Prasad made it clear that the Indian team is moving away from Dhoni with next year's ICC T20 World Cup in mind. "We are moving on, we are very clear. Post the World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," Prasad said. "We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters," he added

4. Where is Dhoni now?

The man who sparks so much talks and debates appeared on the final day of the Ranchi Test in Indian dressing room after they defeated South Africa. He made headlines when he arrived at the stadium in an Indian Army sourced Nissan Jonga. It has also been reported that Dhoni will train with Jharkhand Under-23 players and would return to competitive cricket in early 2020. It has also been rumoured that Dhoni will now only play in his farewell series.